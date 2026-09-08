Zelensky hopes to meet Trump by September 20

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hopes to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump by September 20 and plans to discuss a winter air defense package with him, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“I plan to meet with President Trump in the second half of this month to raise this issue“, Zelensky told reporters.

He said Russia had stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine while Kiev was facing a critical shortage of air defense supplies.

The Ukrainian president also said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had presented several “good ideas“ that could be discussed in talks on a possible end to the war.

The two US envoys visited Moscow and Kiev over the weekend.

Zelensky indicated that the next trilateral meeting could be organized in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland or another country.

In a conversation with reporters via the WhatsApp application, Zelensky said he was ready to compromise on issues related to strikes on grain supplies and energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president expressed his expectation that Moscow would take a similar step.