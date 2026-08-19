NATO: We are fully prepared to respond to any missile threat from Iran against European territory

NATO is ready to respond to any threat and will always do whatever is necessary to protect its members, a NATO spokesman said today regarding information that Iran is considering whether to attack American military targets in Europe, a NATO spokesman, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

"Our deterrence and defensive capacity are strong and effective, as demonstrated this year, when NATO air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles flying towards Turkey from Iran on four occasions," the representative added.

Earlier today, the website of the „Financial Times“ published information that „Iranian forces are considering the possibility of striking US assets in Southeastern Europe, for example in Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of its Bezmer airbase to refuel US aircraft. The British publication cites two "insider sources close to the regime" in Tehran.

“Iran eyes US military targets in Europe if (US President) Donald Trump escalates war, sources say“, reads the headline of the “Financial Times“.

One of the sources of the British newspaper says that Cyprus, where a British airbase was hit by a drone in March, is also among the potential targets for retaliatory action by Tehran's forces.

“The insiders“ also said that Iranian forces have separately considered the possibility of attacking undersea fiber optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of escalation of tension.