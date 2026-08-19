The attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against industrial and infrastructure sites in Russia cause damage, but cannot lead to critical consequences for the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.

According to him, a number of factors influence Russia's economic growth, including sanctions pressure and attacks on key industrial and infrastructure infrastructure.

„A number of factors influence economic growth, including external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities“, Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that such attacks have not led and will not lead to critical consequences for the country, but acknowledged that they cause real damage.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the intensifying Ukrainian drone campaign against targets deep in Russian territory, including industrial, energy and logistics facilities.

Ukraine has increased the intensity of long-range strikes against Russian infrastructure in recent weeks, with targets in the energy and military-industrial sectors among the targets.