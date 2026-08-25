US removes Syria from list of state sponsors of terrorism. Turkey: We welcome this important step

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published an official position on its website, expressing its satisfaction with the removal of Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, BTA reported.

„We welcome the US decision to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. "We welcome the constructive approach of the US government, which has shown its role in making this happen, as well as the US Congress, which has supported the process," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, Ankara congratulated the Syrian government and people for their determination and expressed hope that the US decision would strengthen Damascus' international contacts, stability and security in the country.

“With this important step, which Turkey has long supported, one of the biggest obstacles to Syria's economic recovery has been overcome,“ the statement added.

Turkey also called for an end to the attacks on Syria, which endanger the country's unity and prosperity.

The US State Department has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department - a move that was announced earlier this year, pending an assessment by Congress, Reuters reported.

The designation as a state sponsor of terrorism imposes restrictions on U.S. foreign aid, defense exports and certain financial transactions. The statement also removed the designation of the group known as the “Al Nusra Front“ - the Syrian branch of “Al Qaeda“ - as a global terrorist entity.