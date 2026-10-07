The war will be ended not through negotiations, but through the actions of the Ukrainian forces

The war between Russia and Ukraine will not end with negotiations, but with the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by political scientist Gela Vasadze on the FREEDOM air, quoted by UATV. According to him, diplomatic contacts with Moscow may be important, but will not be the decisive factor for the cessation of hostilities.

Vasadze defined the diplomatic efforts planned for the end of October as a tool for “setting the clocks“. He believes that the talks can show the positions of the parties, but he does not expect that they will in themselves force the Kremlin to stop the war.

„We all know perfectly well that dictator Putin does not intend to end the war. War has already become his natural state. Apparently, not negotiations, but the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces will force him to end it“, said Vasadze.

As a factor that, in his opinion, could change the situation, the political scientist pointed to the development of the Ukrainian ballistic program. He stated that Ukraine already has its own ballistics and that this is what is bringing the end of the war closer. In his assessment, the end of the conflict means the defeat of the Russian Federation.

Russia is limited in its pressure against Armenia

Vasadze also commented on Russian threats to Armenia due to its rapprochement with the European Union. According to him, Moscow does not have enough tools to repeat the pressure it previously exerted on Georgia, as its resources are limited by the war in Ukraine.

The political scientist pointed out that Armenia does not have a common border with Russia, and its leadership is gradually trying to reduce its dependence on Moscow. Therefore, according to him, the parallels between the Armenian and Georgian situations are not fully applicable.

“This set of tools that Moscow had then against Georgia, now simply does not exist against Yerevan“, said Vasadze.

He recalled that the pressure on Georgia included economic sanctions, a transport and energy blockade, and then war. In his assessment, the actions of the Ukrainian forces are gradually reducing Russia's military potential and limiting its ability to influence neighboring countries.

Sources: uatv.ua