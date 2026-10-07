The second "our" Bugatti Mistral has arrived in Bulgaria (VIDEO)

The Bulgarian automotive scene has once again caught the attention of global fans of extreme machines, after footage of the unloading of another extremely expensive jewel from a specialized trailer on home soil appeared on social networks. Although the first copy of the ultra-rare Bugatti W16 Mistral model has already found its cozy place in the famous collection of Bulgarian businessman Vanyo Alexiev, this time the appearance of a second copy has raised a number of questions and speculations among car enthusiasts, since for now the official owner of the mysterious car remains a secret.

As we have already told you, the Bugatti W16 Mistral is not just another expensive toy, but a cornerstone in the history of the French brand from Molsheim. This model marks the emotional and technical finale of the legendary era of the 8-liter W16 quad-turbo engine, becoming the fastest production roadster on the planet.

Production of the beast is strictly limited to just 99 units worldwide, each pre-owned at base prices starting at over 5 million euros excluding taxes and fees, with individual customizations often shooting the amount to new heights. Beneath the carbon panels of the open masterpiece lies a powertrain generating a mind-boggling 1,600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 1,600 Newton meters. This colossal power allows the car to reach a top speed of 453.91 kilometers per hour, writing its name in golden letters in the history of automotive engineering.

The fact that at least two copies of this collector's item can already be seen in our country confirms the status of the Bulgarian scene as one of the few places in Europe where the ultra-luxury segment finds such vivid and uncompromising expressions.