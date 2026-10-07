Ships Hit in Black Sea Lead to Mansimov and Kalkavan

Two merchant ships were hit in the Black Sea within two days, and their ownership details point to businessman Mubariz Mansimov and the Kalkavan family. The first incident occurred on October 5 off the coast of Romania, and the second - on October 6 in the Bulgarian economic zone.

The ship “Royad Mamadov“, flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, was engulfed in fire and then sank. Two deaths were reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the vessel was hit by a Russian drone. Romanian authorities confirmed the fire, sinking and casualties, but did not officially state the cause of the incident.

According to Halk TV, the ship officially belongs to MG Shipping 5 Co Ltd. Its commercial manager is Spring Marine Denizcilik, and the company is linked to Palmali Gemicilik ve Acentelik - a company that the media indicates is owned by Mubariz Mansimov. The ship was transporting grain.

The connection with Mubariz Mansimov

The Azerbaijani businessman received Turkish citizenship in 2007 and took the surname Gurbanoglu. His name has long been associated with maritime transport and with the ownership of the yacht port in Yalikavak.

Halk TV also recalls Sedat Peker's claims that hotels and businesses linked to Mansimov were taken over by Mehmet Agar. Mansimov confirmed these claims with the words “what he said is true“. The businessman was also charged with aiding FETO, for which he was detained.

Mansimov said that when he met with Fethullah Gulen, he was accompanied by Mehmet Agar, and Ihsan Kalkavan was with them. About his acquaintance with Agar, he said:

The second ship is linked to the Kalkavan family

“It was about 15 years ago. He had come to Baku for the funeral of Heydar Aliyev. Businessman Yusuf Ugur and MP Saffet Sanjakli introduced Agar to me in a hotel in Azerbaijan. They told me: “He wants to meet you.“ That's how we met.“

On October 6, the ship “Able“, which according to Halk TV is linked to the Kalkavan family, was hit off the Bulgarian coast. The vessel was hit by a drone, but it was not reported what cargo it was carrying. Bulgarian authorities reported that in the attack on two merchant ships in the economic zone, one sank, and the crew of “Able“ was rescued.

The business relations between the Kalkavan family and Mansimov are well-known in the maritime sector. In 2012, Mansimov ordered ships from a company linked to the family. Following the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, an arrest warrant was issued for İhsan Kalkavan on charges of membership in FETO.

The two incidents are part of a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, where Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the strikes. In the case of the “Royad Mamadov“ Russian responsibility was claimed by the Ukrainian president, but not confirmed by Romanian authorities. There is also no official perpetrator named for the attack on “Able“.

Sources: halktv.com.tr, apnews.com, bta.bg