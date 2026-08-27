Ratko Mladic dies

At the age of 84, General Ratko Mladic died in the custody of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in Scheveningen, Euronews Serbia reports, quoted by BTA.
The news of the general's death was confirmed by his family.
Aug 27, 2026 16:02 47
At the age of 84, General Ratko Mladic died in the custody of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in Scheveningen, Euronews Serbia reports, quoted by BTA.
The news of the general's death was confirmed by his family.