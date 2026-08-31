Seven people injured in northern Germany

At least seven people were injured last night in a violent domestic conflict in Hessisch Oldendorf, southwest of Hanover, in northern Germany, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

According to witnesses, the victims suffered stab and gunshot wounds, and several people were run over by cars, police said.

The attackers fled the scene, but later in the day, police managed to detain two suspects. Police believe the suspects are related to the victims. The circumstances are still being investigated.

A large number of police officers are already on the scene, and there is also a reinforced police presence around the hospital in Hameln. The injured have been transported to hospitals in the area.