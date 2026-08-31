Tanker attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, where it was hit by an unidentified projectile, the British Maritime Operations Service reported, quoted by DPA.

According to the statement, the incident occurred yesterday, 12 nautical miles (just over 20 km) north of the city of Khasab. So far, there are no reports of injuries or environmental damage, according to the same source.

The authorities are investigating the case, but it is still unclear who is behind the attack.

Iran continues to largely block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz through threats and attacks on ships as a result of its war with the United States. This waterway is vital for the export of oil, gas and fertilizers from Gulf states. It was free to sail before the war.

In a further statement, the British Merchant Marine Operations Service said that attacks, attempted attacks and harassment by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz were continuing, including drone overflights, targeted surveillance of merchant ships and periodic radio calls. This indicates that Iran intends to maintain pressure on ships passing through the strait.

Merchant traffic remains lower than before the war, although slightly up from recent lows.