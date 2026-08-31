Oil operations on Iran's Kharg island have not been suspended, Hamid Bovard, managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company, said. With his words, he refuted US President Donald Trump's claim that the Islamic Republic's key energy hub had been "smashed to smithereens", the Iranian media outlet “Noornews” reported, quoted by “Reuters”, BTA reports.

“Trump's publications are ridiculous, and the conditions on Kharg are calm and favorable“, said Bovard.

Kharg continues to serve oil exports

According to him, the island, through which about 90% of Iran's oil exports pass, has been repeatedly targeted by American and Israeli airstrikes in the past.

Bovard stressed that despite the attacks, oil workers did not allow work to be interrupted “even for a moment“.

Currently, work is underway on the island to restore and modernize the oil infrastructure. Project contractors are working on oil storage tanks and port facilities.

Tehran's claims come after a publication by Trump in which the US president said that Kharg Island had been completely destroyed. So far, the American side has not presented any public evidence to support such a claim.