Iran claims to have shot down an Orbiter reconnaissance drone

The Iranian army announced that it had intercepted and destroyed an Orbiter reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

The information was disseminated by the Iranian Mehr news agency, which referred to an official statement from the military. According to him, the incident occurred on September 20 at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

The drone was shot down by Iranian air defense

According to the Iranian army, the drone was detected and shot down by air defense systems.

The military said the operation was carried out in the southeastern part of the country as part of the national air defense system.

The Iranian side defines the Orbiter as a reconnaissance drone, but does not provide further details about its operator or its specific mission.

The incident occurred over the strategically important strait

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key sea routes for international supplies of oil and natural gas gas.

The area is under increased military surveillance amid ongoing tensions between Iran, the US and Israel.

In recent weeks, Iran has repeatedly reported intercepting drones in the area. Some of these claims have not been independently confirmed.

No reaction from the alleged operator

There has been no public confirmation from the US side regarding the claim of the downed Orbiter, nor information about who was operating the device.

Iranian authorities have not reported any casualties or material damage as a result of the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the increased use of intelligence and drone systems in the region.

Sources: Mehr