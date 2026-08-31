Important meeting in Bishkek! Vladimir Putin talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met today with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, TASS and Xinhua reported, quoted by BTA.

On the Russian side, the high-level meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Adviser Yuri Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, as well as Alexei Likhachev, the director of the Russian nuclear energy corporation "Rosatom".

This is the second meeting between the leaders of the two countries this year. In May, the Russian president went on an official two-day visit to China.