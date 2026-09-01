US President Donald Trump sent a message to Iran through his post on social media, in which he mentioned that the Iranian energy center on Kharg Island was “blown to dust“, said US Vice President J.D. Vance, quoted by "Reuters" and BTA.

"The president likes to mix things up a little on social media. He would be the first to say that he is not declaring war on social media, but I think he is sending a message to the Iranians," Vance said when asked about Trump's post.

Trump's post on social media early this morning, consisting of a single sentence, was accompanied by a video created with the help of artificial intelligence. A US official said on Monday that the military did not strike Kharg Island overnight. An Iranian official dismissed Trump's statement as "ridiculous".

An attack on Kharg Island, which carried 90% of Iran's oil exports before the war that began after US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic on February 28, would severely disrupt the country's energy trade and put enormous pressure on its economy, Reuters notes.

Referring to yesterday's US strikes - the first against Iran since late July - a US official said that US forces had attacked two launchers on the Iranian island of Larak.