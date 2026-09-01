Two air targets detected near the Ukrainian-Romanian border

Two air targets were detected last night by the radar surveillance system of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense 24 km northeast of the Ukrainian town of Vilcove near the border with Romania, the Agerpres agency reported, citing the Ministry of National Defense, BTA reported.

No intrusion into national airspace was detected. A warning has been sent to the population in the northeastern part of Tulcea county via the Ro-Alert system.

The radars detected the air targets at 23:30 local (and Bulgarian) time. Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Forces, which are performing air police missions at the 57th Air Base “Mihail Cogalnicanu“ in Constanta County, took off at 23:43.

A Romanian Air Force IAR-330 Puma Socat helicopter was launched at 00:05. An air alert for the population was issued at 23:56, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

The pilots reported explosions on Ukrainian territory. No intrusion into Romanian airspace was reported, the ministry said. The air alert was lifted at 01:15, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense also reported.