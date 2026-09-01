Russia destroys border crossing between Ukraine and Romania

Russian attacks on Ukraine tonight destroyed the Orlivka border crossing, which connects the country with Romania, reports Romanian news channel Digi 24.

A drone attack has destroyed the border crossing that connects Ukraine with the Romanian crossing point of Isaccea via a ferry. The crossing between Romania and Ukraine through this crossing is currently blocked, Digi 24 reports.

„Overnight, Russia attacked the international ferry crossing point of Orlivka, located on the border with Romania, with „Shahed“ drones. As a result of the attack, strikes were registered on the building and territory of the border crossing, fires broke out, which were localized by rescue teams,“ the Ukrainian border service reported, quoted by Digi 24.

The border crossing is temporarily closed, and the procedures for the passage of citizens and vehicles through “Orlivka“ have been temporarily suspended, Digi 24 indicates. The vehicles have been redirected to other border crossings, and the Romanian side has been informed of the situation.

Digi 24 also reports that at least 12 people died in the Russian attacks in Ukraine last night.

The radar surveillance system of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense detected two air targets last night 24 km northeast of the Ukrainian town of Vilkovo near the border with Romania, the Agerpres agency reported, citing the Ministry of National Defense. No intrusion into national airspace was detected, but a warning was sent to the population in the northeastern part of Tulcea County via the Ro-Alert system. Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, which perform air policing missions at the 57th Air Base "Mihail Cogalnicanu" in Constanta County, and an IAR-330 Puma Socat helicopter of the Romanian Air Force were deployed to monitor the situation in the air.