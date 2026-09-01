Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest inflation in the eurozone

Annual inflation in Bulgaria accelerated to 5.1 percent in August compared to 4.4 percent in July, according to Eurostat's preliminary estimate for the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). Thus, our country remains among the countries in the eurozone with the highest inflation, while the average level for the currency union increased to 3.3 percent compared to 2.9 percent a month earlier, BTA reported.

Higher annual inflation than Bulgaria in August was reported only in Lithuania - 5.8 percent, and Cyprus - 5.2 percent. Bulgaria is followed by Spain with 4.5 percent and Belgium with 4.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Bulgaria increased by 0.8 percent in August.

According to Eurostat's preliminary estimate, the acceleration of inflation in the euro area is mainly due to energy. Prices in this group increased by 14.3 percent on an annual basis in August after an increase of 10.3 percent in July.

In services, the annual rate of price increase slowed to 3 percent compared to 3.3 percent in the previous month. Non-energy industrial goods rose by 1.2 percent after 0.9 percent in July, while food, alcohol and tobacco inflation remained unchanged at 1.2 percent.

Among the major economies in the currency union, Germany reported annual inflation of 2.9 percent in August, France - 2.7 percent, Italy - 3.2 percent, and Spain - 4.5 percent.

The lowest inflation among the countries represented by Eurostat was reported in Estonia - 1.3 percent, followed by Malta with 1.9 percent and Finland with 2.4 percent.

The data show a significant acceleration of inflation in the euro area in recent months. In August, it reached 3.3 percent, which is 1.3 percentage points above the European Central Bank's medium-term target of 2 percent.