According to official data, none of the 16 “Rassvet“ satellites (the Russian equivalent of Starlink), launched on July 19, had not reached their operational orbit by August 31, De Re Militari reported.

The majority of the devices remain at an altitude of 300-400 km, some of them are already losing altitude, and at least two satellites are moving towards entering the atmosphere.

Although it has accelerated the creation of this system after the termination of Russian troops' access to Starlink, Russia is faced with both low quality and reliability of satellites, as well as an insufficient number of launch vehicles.

For round-the-clock coverage of Ukraine, according to various estimates, no less than 200-300 serviceable satellites are needed. At the current rate of launches and the failure rate (practically 100%), this goal seems unattainable in the near future.