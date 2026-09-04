Turkey accuses Greece of building border fence along Maritsa River on its territory

Turkey has filed an official diplomatic protest against Greece over the expansion of a border fence along the Maritsa (Evros) River, claiming that parts of the structure are being built on Turkish territory, Kathimerini reports.

According to sources, the construction has added a new point of tension in relations between the neighboring countries, but the construction of the facility continues.

The fence in the Evros region was started in 2023 and was completed in early 2025. However, construction has remained unfinished at at least seven points along the 35-kilometer section of the project.

The facilities, most of which are near Soufli and some near Didymotycho, cover a total length of about 5 kilometers. Greek military maps place the areas on the Greek side of the border, while Turkey considers them Turkish territory.

The dispute stems in part from changes in the course of the Maritsa River, which forms part of the Greek-Turkish border, which has created disagreements about the exact location of the border.

Police sources said construction was initially halted at the disputed points for tactical and diplomatic reasons. One proposal was to install a movable barrier that could be moved if necessary, rather than building a permanent structure that would require foundations and fixed support columns.

Diplomatic sources said another complication arose in 2024, when Greek authorities began digitally mapping the border. Until then, the available maps were based on analog surveys dating back to 1926.

"Small discrepancies have arisen between the analog and digital images," said a diplomatic source. "The technical services of both countries need to agree on a common mapping".

A similar problem arose between Greece and Turkey in 2024, the source added.

About five months ago, Greek authorities decided to proceed with the completion of the fence in the disputed areas based on Greek maps. Construction is being carried out using pile driving to create permanent foundations, while an earlier proposal for a movable barrier has been abandoned.

The decision prompted the Turkish government to file a formal diplomatic protest, known as a verbal note, through the contact point maintained by Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing.