There is no hope for peace! Iran ready to fight for months more instead of negotiating under pressure

A prolonged confrontation is not something Tehran fears. This was stated by the spokesman for the Central Staff "Khatam al-Anbiya" of the Iranian Armed Forces Ebrahim Zolfaghari on the occasion of a publication by the "New York Times".

According to the article, American intelligence reports have assessed that Tehran has gained greater confidence in its ability to strike American facilities and other targets in the Middle East and could continue the war indefinitely.

"Iran can maintain military action for months if necessary, rather than return to the negotiating table under pressure," Zolfaghari stressed on social networks.

He also warned that any new escalation by the United States would be met with a decisive response from Iran.