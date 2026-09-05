Amidst intensified diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US President Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - in Moscow. The meeting, which took place on Saturday evening, was marked by key messages and a temporary tactical truce, TASS reports.

During the talks, Steve Witkoff personally passed best wishes to Vladimir Putin on behalf of Donald Trump. The American representative also expressed the official gratitude of Gilman's family to the Russian leader for his release. In an emotional statement after the meeting, Witkoff described his conversation and interaction with Putin as „one of the most memorable stories“ in his personal and professional career, warmly thanking the Russian president for his time and hospitality.

Three-day ceasefire over Kiev

The main emphasis in the negotiations was the security of the peace process. Steve Witkoff expressed gratitude to Putin for the decision to halt Russian strikes on Kiev for a period of three days. The Russian leader confirmed that the ceasefire order came into effect from "zero hour" today (September 5) and was dictated by security considerations through the channels of the special services and diplomatic missions. For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced Kiev's readiness to refrain from attacks on Moscow during the negotiations.

“Such contacts are undoubtedly beneficial for the negotiation process“, commented Russian President Vladimir Putin in an official video released by the Kremlin press service.

Next stop: Ukraine

The White House's diplomatic shuttle will not stop in the Russian capital. Washington's representatives are bringing with them a concrete proposal for ending the war, approved by Trump. Vladimir Putin officially announced to the media that after Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner will travel directly to Kiev, where they are scheduled to hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership on Sunday, September 6.

World analysts are following the events with moderate optimism, as this is the first visit by Kushner and Witkoff to the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of their mediation mission.