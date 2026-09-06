Bloody drama in a Japanese confectionery

In the Japanese city of Motosu, Gifu Prefecture, three people died after a brutal knife attack and arson at a Sunrise confectionery.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, with the attacker injuring those present with a knife, then dousing the two-story building with gasoline and setting it on fire.

Rescue teams found the bodies of the victims at the scene and in a hospital, and police are working on a version of premeditated murder and arson, reports jiji.com.

Local authorities are investigating the motives for the attack, which shocked the country with its unusual cruelty for the area.