US has not made concessions to China on Taiwan issue, Taipei claims

Taiwanese Vice Foreign Minister Wu Chi-chun said that the US has not made concessions to China on the Taiwan issue during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, DPA reported, BTA reported.

He made this statement shortly after the end of Xi's three-day visit to Washington. According to Wu, the two leaders discussed the future of the international order, including trade relations, Taiwan and other issues.

"From an objective point of view, preserving Taiwan in its current form is very important and is in the interest of countries around the world," Wu said. He pointed out that Taiwan's stability and security, its ability to maintain sufficient defense capabilities, and the contribution of Taiwan's chip manufacturing industry to the global economy are important not only for Taiwan and the United States.

"In fact, objectively speaking, this is in the interests of all countries in the world," the vice minister said.

Wu stressed that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the interests of the international community. In his opinion, China's excessive military advantage in the region could threaten regional peace and stability. Wu also said that in his opinion, Washington has not made concessions to Beijing on the Taiwan issue. He expressed confidence that the United States will carry out the planned arms sales to the island. The Taiwanese government has maintained "constant communication" with Washington regarding the meeting, he added.

Trump has not yet publicly announced how he will proceed with the upcoming package of US arms sales to Taiwan.

Following the $11 billion arms deal with Taiwan approved by the Trump administration in December last year, Washington has presented a new package worth nearly $14 billion.