Escalation and Chaos: Victim in Belgorod and Shooting in Sumy

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a drone attack in the Belgorod region, while Russian media reported an internal clash between Ukrainian military personnel near Sumy. The situation along the border remains extremely dynamic as of 7:20 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 6, 2026.

New drone strike in the Belgorod region

On the night of September 6, 2026, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a civilian car in the village of Golovchino, Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. The information was officially confirmed by the operational headquarters of the Russian region on the social network MAX (formerly Twitter).

As a result of the impact, a man died on the spot, and the woman in the vehicle was hospitalized in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds and fractures. The car was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out after the explosion. The incident comes amid increased drone attacks in the Russian border regions in recent days.

TASS: Armed clash between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sumy

In the same time window, the Russian state news agency TASS, citing law enforcement sources, disseminated information about an internal incident in the Sumy region, Ukraine.

According to data published by TASS, a shootout occurred in the area of the settlement of Velikaya Rybitsa between servicemen from the 21st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and their colleagues who arrived at the site to conduct a planned rotation. The main cause of the incident, Russian media cited "disagreement in management" and a lack of coordination between individual military units on the ground. There has been no official comment or confirmation of these claims from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense so far.