Four American citizens killed in building collapse in Athens

Rescue teams have found two more bodies under the rubble of a building in central Athens that partially collapsed after an explosion yesterday morning, Greek television "Sky" reports.

Rescue efforts continued throughout the night. In the early hours of the morning, the body of a woman was removed from the building. Later, a man's body was reported to have been found. This morning, rescue teams found two more bodies. Now authorities say the bodies of the last two people who were missing have been found.

According to the information, the victims of the incident are four American citizens who were staying in an apartment rented for a short term and an elderly couple who lived on the second floor of the building.

The search operation involved 30 firefighters and three dogs.

At least two buildings adjacent to the collapsed building are structurally unstable.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. One assumption is that the explosion was caused by a malfunction in a gas installation.