Israel will not expel Palestinians from Gaza, US assures

The Israeli authorities have no plan to force Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

He made his statement after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated earlier this week that such a plan is "under constant discussion", and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a plan for "voluntary emigration", which envisages the removal of most Palestinians from the enclave.

"I can tell you categorically that the Israelis have no plan to displace people from Gaza against their will," Huckabee assured during his visit to Palestinian Americans in the village of Turmus Aya in the West Bank.

In addition, the ambassador insisted that Israel must "guarantee the safety and security of the population of the West Bank", as attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have increased significantly in recent times.