A Greek Air Force fighter jet crashed during an air show! Both pilots died

north of Athens, sending black smoke into the air in front of several thousand spectators, the Associated Press reported. The Greek news agency ANA-MPA later reported that the two pilots had died, BTA reports.

There were no injuries among the audience after the crash of the two-seat F-4 "Phantom", which occurred during a low-altitude maneuver. Two people at a nearby factory were slightly injured by debris from the plane, Greek state broadcaster ERT added.

Eight water-spraying planes and four helicopters were involved in extinguishing the flames, along with 115 firefighters and 36 fire engines.

The incident occurred during the Athens Aviation Week, an annual air show held at the Tanagra air base, 60 kilometers north of Athens.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias interrupted his program at the Thessaloniki International Fair and returned to Athens because of the incident, the "Kathimerini" newspaper reported.

The causes of the crash are still unknown.