Argentina has expanded its action against oil exploration off the Falkland Islands, initiating sanctions against 15 more individuals and entities, DPA reported, BTA reported.

President Javier Milley's office announced the new actions late last night, bringing the total number of individuals and entities targeted for sanctions to 60. The announcement did not name the individuals and companies targeted.

The Argentine government announced earlier this week that it would file a criminal complaint against oil company “Navitas Petroleum“ (Navitas Petroleum) for its activities near the islands.

In an address to the nation last week, Milley reaffirmed his country's claim to the islands and said he would impose sanctions on any oil companies operating in the area.

The new tensions over the British overseas territory arose after US President Donald Trump hinted that the US would not help Britain in a possible future conflict over the Falklands Islands.

Earlier from “Downing Street“ said Britain did not intend to take diplomatic action in response to Millay's threats, as London seeks to strengthen its relations with Argentina.

In a referendum in 2013, Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to keep the territory a British overseas territory - 99.8 percent voted "yes" to just three people "no".

Although the United States officially took a neutral position, Washington supported Britain's campaign to reclaim the islands after Argentina invaded them in 1982.

This led to the Falklands War, in which 255 British servicemen, 655 Argentines and three Falkland Islanders died in just over 70 days.

“Our role and significance as a country in the world has changed "dramatically," Millay said in his speech. "The Falklands are our future - we must reclaim these islands, which are of national importance. There is no other way forward," he added.

The UK-based oil exploration company Rockhopper, which is working with Navitas on the oil field near the islands, said last week that it did not expect the Argentine government's actions to have a "significant impact" on the project.