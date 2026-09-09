Turkish airlines hit new US sanctions list

Three aviation companies based in the Turkish cities of Istanbul and Izmir have been hit with a new US sanctions list aimed at isolating Iran from the global economic and financial system for their alleged ties to the Iranian airline "Mahan Air", which has been under US sanctions since 2011, the "Oxygen" website reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the media, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department has added the Izmir-based airline "Sky Phoenix Airlines" and the Istanbul-based airlines "Es System Logistics" to its latest sanctions list. (S System Logistics) and “Mes Cargo“. Washington claims that all three companies are involved in activities related to “Mahan Air“, which is sanctioned by the US for its ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

According to US media, quoted by “Oxygen“, the company “Sky Phoenix“ is included in the sanctions package because there are suspicions that it provided technical support and mediation for the transfer of US aircraft through the United Arab Emirates and Oman to “Mahan Air“.

At the same time, it is alleged that “S System Logistics“ coordinated various deliveries on behalf of “Mahan Air“, including those of drone components, and “Mes Cargo“ acted as the general sales agent of the Iranian company, performing activities such as sales, customer service, freight forwarding and transportation arrangements on its behalf.

Under these sanctions, all assets belonging to sanctioned companies located in the United States or controlled by U.S. individuals and entities are frozen. U.S. individuals and entities are also prohibited from conducting any transactions with the companies included in the sanctions list.