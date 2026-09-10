Geopolitical tensions around the White House have escalated in recent hours after a series of key statements by US President Donald Trump and revelations in the international press. The situation in the Middle East remains critical, and the diplomatic shuttles between Washington, Moscow and Kiev are gaining new momentum.

The Trump administration has officially admitted that the military conflict with Iran could intensify and last much longer than initially estimated, reports The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com). The head of state himself stated that American strikes on Iranian targets will only become more frequent and will be “much more”. Trump was adamant that the US was not currently seeking negotiations or a new deal with Tehran, although he later outlined specific deadlines for when he expects the war to be completely over.

Against the backdrop of the complicated Middle East situation, the US president surprised with a comment on his relations with the Kremlin. He described his last conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “remarkable” and expressed confidence that Moscow has a real interest in reaching an agreement. The head of state even admitted that a trilateral summit could be held between him, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Italian publication La Stampa (lastampa.it) revealed that Zelensky is already preparing a plan for an official meeting with Trump, which is due to take place at the end of September.

In domestic politics, Donald Trump announced to American citizens that the expected decrease in fuel prices in the US will not happen before November. At the same time, a financial survey by CNBC (cnbc.com) showed a significant increase in the value of the president's personal investments in the oil and gas sector, which coincides with current market trends. The president also pledged to study in detail the reasons for the sanctions imposed by the West against Israeli settlements.

The day at the White House was not without curious incidents. The head of state's trip to Dallas was temporarily delayed, and later The New York Times (nytimes.com) revealed the unusual reason for this. A Trump aide accidentally activated and deployed the inflatable emergency ladder on the presidential plane, which necessitated an urgent technical inspection before takeoff.