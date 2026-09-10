The situation on the fronts and in the rear of Russia and Ukraine has escalated sharply over the past 24 hours. Operations unprecedented in their scope and heavy attacks on civilian and strategic objects were carried out.

A record strike by Ukrainian SSOs deep in the Russian rear

Ukrainian special operations forces (SOF) achieved the deepest penetration into Russian territory since the beginning of the war. Deep Strike long-range strike units successfully attacked two of the giants of the Russian Federation's gas condensate industry – Novorengoi and Purovsky plants, located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. Ukrainian drones flew a record distance of over 3,000 kilometers to strike their targets in a region that Moscow had previously considered an absolutely safe rear. The two plants process millions of tons of raw materials and generate a significant portion of Russian budget revenues. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the operation as a "just response". In parallel, in Kiev, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced plans to create a special investment fund aimed at financing defense companies. (Source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/09/8052667/)

Russian strike on shopping center in Sumy and attacks on other cities

The Russian army carried out a deadly targeted strike with a jet drone on the parking lot of the "Manufaktura" shopping and entertainment center in the city of Sumy. The attack was carried out during rush hour, when citizens are returning from work. A 21-year-old man and a girl were killed, and 20 people were injured, including three minor girls. Four of the injured are in critical condition. The impact caused a large-scale fire and destroyed dozens of cars. (Source: gordonua.com/section-war/news-postrazhdalykh-vid-udaru-po-tts-u-sumakh-stalo-bilshe-v-ova-rozpovily-detali-pro-zahyblykh-i-poranenykh-10-09-2026.html)

Serious strikes were also recorded in other parts of Ukraine:

Kryvyi Rih: Russian forces attacked the city, with direct hits on residential buildings; two people were urgently admitted to the operating room.

Russian forces attacked the city, with direct hits on residential buildings; two people were urgently admitted to the operating room. Khmelnitsky: After a drone attack, a fire broke out in the local market. Four rescuers were injured during the liquidation of the consequences.

After a drone attack, a fire broke out in the local market. Four rescuers were injured during the liquidation of the consequences. Kharkov:Russia hit three districts with drones for hail, kato se obshchava for destruction and two injuries.

Drone intimidates an airplane on Volodymyr Zelenski over Moldova

The Minister-President of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stjore, reported at a meeting in Oslo that the plane to the Ukrainian President was almost hit by a drone when it was pouring out from Moldova. “The plane almost collided with the drone... Tova e reality, in some way it’s more lively than ever,” stated the Norwegian Prime Minister. The government office in Norway immediately clarified that there was a serious drone explosion in the sky over Moldova, which caused a delay in flights. The violation in the air space coincides with the Russian attack, I will meet the State Control Committee „Old Cossacks“ on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The Moldovan police quickly discovered the wreckage from a jet drone with explosive goods. (Source: dw.com/ru/premer-norvegii-samolet-zelenskogo-edva-ne-stolknulsa-s-dronom/a-79207740)

Military drone attackvaha russian resort Sochi

In the evening on September 9, an alarm was declared in the Russian city of Sochi due to a fire caused by an unmanned boat (BEC) and a UAV. Operational action in the Krasnodar Territory of Potvurdi, which resulted in an attack on the Morskite drone ea fire broke out on the grad slope of the embankmentand it was also burned by a fence on the edge of the café. Because of the danger, it was hastily stopped and everything was thoroughly checked in the concert hall of the Festival Hall. shooting down. Reportingly, one citizen suffered.