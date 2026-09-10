Global Crises: US Faces New Military and Diplomatic Challenges

The geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, Latin America, and global defense are undergoing major changes. To 5:35 Bulgarian time on September 10, 2026. Leading world media outlets report on a series of critical events related to US national security and foreign policy.

Destroyed US aircraft in Jordan after Iranian shelling

The American media CBS News (cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-us-tankers-attacks-strikes-strait-of-hormuz-oil-price/) reported that several US military aircraft were damaged in Iran's midnight strikes on the Mu'afak Salti air base in Jordan. According to military correspondents, one A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft was left without a wing, and about eight F-15 fighter jets suffered minor damage but have now been returned to service. The attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was in response to previous US strikes on Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Jordanian air defenses have managed to intercept most of the ballistic missiles fired.

Military strike on drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean Sea

Amid the Donald Trump administration's intensifying campaign against transnational crime, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) has confirmed a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea. According to the official statement cited by Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), intelligence has confirmed that the ship was sailing on known drug trafficking routes and was involved in logistical operations for the cartels. Three people died in the operation. In parallel, in the Pacific Ocean, US forces captured and sank a fifth floating gas station linked to the Ecuadorian crime syndicate "Los Choneros".

Marco Rubio with sharp warnings to Mexico and diplomatic shuttles

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a three-way tour of South America, issued a serious warning to the government in Mexico City. During his visit to Ecuador, Rubio told reporters that vast Mexican territories were not governed by the state but were controlled by "narco-terrorist organizations". He stressed that the United States would respond to this threat "one way or another".

At the same time, according to diplomatic sources, Rubio has admitted the possibility of an official meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The dialogue would be a surprising turn of events amid Washington's increased economic pressure and sanctions on Havana.

Pentagon changes strategy: Seeks cheap interceptors and cruise missiles

Military conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are forcing the United States to quickly modernize its defense procurement to avoid using multimillion-dollar missiles against cheap drones. Sources of Bloomberg (bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-09-09/us-army-eyes-november-shoot-off-for-low-cost-interceptors) reveals that in November this year the US Army will hold a competitive tactical test ("shooting") at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico to select low-cost interceptor missiles. The goal is to purchase systems with a unit price of less than $250,000.

In addition, agency Reuters (reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-startup-covenant-launch-cruise-missile-production-germany-next-year-2026-09-09/) reported that the Silicon Valley-based American startup Covenant is starting mass production of a new type of low-cost Anthem cruise missile in the German province of Saxony. The first deliveries to European allies are planned for early 2027. The cost of one missile will be within a six-figure sum, making it a much cheaper alternative to traditional Tomahawk missiles. The company plans to increase production at the German plant to 5,000 units per year by 2028 to meet NATO's needs for long-range weapons.