Belgian households need 5-7 thousand euros per month to feel secure

Belgian households without children need 5,000 euros of monthly income to feel secure, and 7,000 euros if they are raising two children, according to a study presented in local media. It is noted that this amount has decreased by 500 euros compared to the data from two years ago.

When asked how much they need to have to feel secure about the future, Belgians indicate around one million euros. It is specified that women are "more modest" and often give answers around 750 thousand euros. People aged 30-49 experience greater financial stress, with almost a quarter identifying money as the main source of tension. In comparison, similar responses are shared by 22.5 percent of people aged 18-29 and 17 percent among those aged 50-59.

Belgians aged 30-49 are investing the most in their future retirement, with over 46 percent taking targeted actions, in contrast to the other groups, where around 34 percent do so.

The main concern expressed by the survey participants is related to the geopolitical situation, with 31 percent saying it is the cause of rising inflation, and 16 percent seeing an impact on their income. For 8 percent, these events affect the price of housing, and five percent are worried about the consequences for the environment.