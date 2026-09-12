Philippines Tragedy: 53 Missing After Ferry Fire

A dramatic rescue operation is underway off the coast of the Philippine province of Palawan after a devastating fire broke out aboard the passenger ferry MV June Aster. According to official local government data to 5:30 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 12, 2026, the number of confirmed victims has already reached 35 people, and at least 53 passengers remain missing.

The incident occurred in the late hours, causing panic among those on board. Survivors spoke of thick toxic smoke and fast-spreading flames that forced many to jump into open water. Rescue teams, made up of the Philippine Coast Guard and local fishing boats, managed to pull dozens of people from the sea, but the operation was seriously hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and high temperatures still maintained by the vessel's hull.

Investigating authorities are still clarifying the exact causes of the fire, with the main versions being a technical malfunction in the engine room or a short circuit. The Philippine archipelago is known for its heavy maritime traffic, where outdated vessels and overloading often cause serious accidents.

A detailed chronology of events and up-to-date information about the rescue operation can be found in the reports of the world agencies Philstar (philstar.com) and BBC News (bbc.com).