War Escalates: Strikes in Odessa, Taganrog and the Caspian Sea

A Russian missile from the Black Sea hit an apartment building while Ukrainian drones attacked targets deep inside Russia.

On the morning of September 12, 2026, at exactly 6:46 a.m. Bulgarian time, the situation on the front line of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains critical after a series of massive air strikes by both sides.

Missile strike on Odessa: Three injured in an apartment building

At around 5:30 a.m., Russian occupation forces launched another brutal missile strike on the city of Odessa. As a result of the enemy attack, a multi-story apartment building was seriously damaged. According to official data provided by the head of the Odessa City Military Administration, Sergei Lysak, at least three civilian casualties have been confirmed. Emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident. Information about the attack was disseminated by Ukrainian media outlets such as Ukrainskaia Pravda (hххps://pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/12/8053052/) and NV (hххps://nv.ua/ukraine/events/ataka-na-odessu-povrezhden-mnogoetazhnyy-dom-est-postradavshie-50640785.html).

OSINT: The flagship of the Caspian Flotilla was hit

At the same time, monitoring channels and independent OSINT analysts are reporting an extremely serious strike on the Russian Navy. According to satellite images analyzed by Exile+, the Ukrainian Defense Forces may have managed to hit the missile ship "Tatarstan" - the flagship of the Russian Caspian Flotilla. The ship of the project 11661 "Gepard", which is equipped with modern anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, was a key security target in the region. Details of the large-scale operation were shared by sources from 24 Channel (hххps://24tv.ua/ru/rossijskij-flot-sily-oborony-nanesli-udar-po-flagmanskomu-korablju-kaspijskoj-flotilii_n3140620/) and Dialog.UA (hххps://www.dialog.ua/war/ataka-vsu-na-kaspiysk-pod-udar-mog-popast-flagman-kaspiyskoy.html).

Massive UAV attack on the Russian city of Taganrog

In parallel with the operations in the Caspian Sea, Russian authorities reported that the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region was subjected to another massive attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to the local administration, headed by Svetlana Kambulova, a regime of imminent danger from drones has been declared in the city, and air defense forces have been working intensively throughout the night to repel air threats. Local sources such as Taganrogskaya Pravda (hххps://taganrogprav.ru/) and Yuzhny Federalny (hххps://u-f.ru/news/society/u9/2026/09/11/424891) report that large-scale measures have been launched to protect and shelter the population.