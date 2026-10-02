A company near Veliko Tarnovo plans to expand its production with an investment of over 50 million euros

We are developing a national program for investments in industrial zones, which is planned to be included in Budget 2027. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during a meeting with business representatives in Veliko Tarnovo.

Minister Pulev emphasized that the development of industrial zones must follow the real investment interest and potential of individual regions. “Our goal is for industrial policy to be close to business and regions. Where there is real investment interest and potential for development, the state must create the necessary conditions – infrastructure, energy security and good transport connectivity“, said Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

Among the main priorities are overcoming infrastructure deficits, ensuring energy security and improving transport connectivity. “These conditions are key for expanding production and attracting new investors“, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, Veliko Tarnovo has the potential for developing an industrial zone, and the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry will work actively with the local authorities for the implementation of such a project.

During his visit to Veliko Tarnovo, Deputy Prime Minister Pulev also visited “Armaco Industries“ AD – a Bulgarian company specializing in the development and production of metal and plastic parts for a wide range of applications.

The company was founded in 2016 and develops its production activities in the region. “Armaco Industries“ plans to expand its production near Veliko Tarnovo with an investment of over 50 million euros. The project is an example of real investment interest and the potential of the region to attract and develop high-value-added production.

During the meeting with the business community in the city, Minister Pulev also presented the ministry's measures to accelerate investment processes.

“Instead of the investor fighting with the administration, we undertake to collect all the necessary requirements, regulatory documents, assessments and permits“, said Pulev.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the upcoming reform to reduce the administrative burden, as well as the preparation of a new draft law on public-private partnership. The goal is to mobilize private capital and use various financial instruments to modernize infrastructure and industry.

„We want to build on what has already been achieved and create conditions for new investments, expansion of existing production and more jobs in the regions“, Minister Pulev pointed out.

He noted that the industrial traditions, educational environment and entrepreneurial potential of Veliko Tarnovo create a good basis for attracting investments with high added value and sustainable economic development.

„When business is ready to invest and develop production in the region, the state must be its partner. This is the approach we will follow - to support real investments and work together with local authorities and business for the development of the regions“, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Pulev concluded.