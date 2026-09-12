New massive drone attack in Russia

Over the past 24 hours, Russian regions have been subjected to one of the largest air attacks. According to official information from local authorities, air defense forces have intercepted dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with the most serious strikes in Rostov and Belgorod regions. The attacks caused material damage to residential buildings, cars and key infrastructure.

In Rostov Oblast the Air Defense Forces on duty have managed to neutralize more than 90 UAVs and missiles. The information was officially confirmed by the governor of the region, Yuri Slyusar, on his personal channel, quoted by the Russian media Kommersant. The air targets were shot down over the cities of Taganrog and Novoshakhtinsk, as well as over 10 other districts of the region, including Kamensky, Tarasovsky and Millerovsky. Falling debris in the Millerovsky district damaged ten private houses and outbuildings, but fortunately no citizens were injured. In the Tarasovsky district, falling debris caused a fire in dry grass, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department, according to Vedomosti.

The situation in Belgorod Oblast remains significantly worse in terms of civilian casualties. In targeted strikes by FPV drones against civilian cars, three people injured, reports the news agency Interfax. The attack took place in the village of Oktyabrsky, where a drone hit a moving car. As a result of the explosion, one woman died on the spot from her wounds, and three other people, including a nine-year-old child in serious condition, were hospitalized in a local hospital with severe shrapnel injuries. Additional hits to cars and parking lots were also recorded in the city of Shebekino, according to Fontanka.

Local emergency and rescue services continue to work at the scene of the incidents. In most of the affected areas, a constant threat of new drone attacks has been declared, and citizens have been urged to remain indoors.