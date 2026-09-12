Second air raid warning of the day in Kiev

An air raid warning was announced in Kiev on Saturday, September 12, the second warning in the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of the day, according to data from the official notification system.

Sirens are also sounding in the Kiev region, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovograd, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian authorities announced an air raid warning in Kiev and a number of other regions due to the danger of using ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform quoted the country's Air Force as saying that the warning was related to the "danger of using ballistic weapons."

There is currently no confirmed information about hits or casualties related to the latest alert. No official data has been published on the specific type of air threat in the second warning of the day.

Kiev is on high alert after a series of Russian air strikes in recent days. On September 11, Russian drones hit two gas stations in the Ukrainian capital. According to Reuters, two people were killed and at least 12 were injured in the attacks, including a child. A residential building and infrastructure were also damaged.

Ukrainian authorities also reported that hits were recorded in the Dniprovskiy and Obolonskyi districts of Kiev during the September 11 attack. Air defense forces were operating over the city while the alert level was raised from yellow to red.

Since September 6, Kiev has also been using a new differentiated air warning system. The yellow level means a threat from drones, while red is used for a massive drone attack, a missile threat, or a combined missile-drone attack.

By September 11, about 70% of the capital's territory was already covered by the new system, which allows citizens to receive more specific information about the type of air threat. Kiev authorities plan to upgrade another 50 sirens by the end of the year.