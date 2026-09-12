Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: three dead and dozens injured

Russia launched a massive combined air attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of September 12, with strikes recorded in at least 10 regions. According to the latest confirmed data, at least three people were killed and dozens were injured. Ukrainian authorities reported damage to residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the beginning of the day, air defenses have destroyed over 200 air targets, but hits were still recorded in a number of regions. According to him, the attacks affected Odessa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnepropetrovsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and other regions.

The situation in Odessa remains the most serious. A missile strike hit a multi-story residential building, with rescue teams continuing to work on the spot. According to data cited by Zelensky, 37 people were injured, and two people are still being sought. The Associated Press also confirms heavy damage in Odessa and the surrounding area, citing dozens of injuries and serious damage to the upper floors of an apartment building.

In Chernomorsk, Odessa region, a Russian drone hit a hotel. According to the Ukrainian president, 11 people were injured, including six with limited mobility.

In Zaporizhia region, two people were killed in a drone strike on a residential area and six were injured. AP confirms two deaths in the night attack on Zaporizhia.

In Kryvyi Rih, a missile strike on critical infrastructure killed one person. Three more were injured, local authorities reported.

Two people were also injured in the Kyiv region, and gas stations were hit in the Zhytomyr and Rivne regions. There are currently no confirmed casualties in these strikes.

Zelensky called on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow and accelerate the delivery of air and missile defense systems. The Ukrainian leadership insists that the increasing intensity of Russian missile and drone strikes requires a stronger international response.

The attack comes just a day after a new series of Russian strikes on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine, which also resulted in casualties and dozens of injuries. Reuters reported on September 11 about strikes on gas stations in the Ukrainian capital and on other civilian and infrastructure sites.

So far, Moscow has not provided detailed information about the targets of the September 12 attack. Russia has traditionally said it is attacking military and defense-related targets, while Ukrainian authorities say airstrikes systematically target residential areas and civilian infrastructure.