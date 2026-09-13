Sweden votes today in key parliamentary elections

Swedes are voting today in parliamentary elections that could lead to a major change in the country's political course. The vote is held on September 13 and will determine the composition of the 349-seat parliament - the Riksdag, Riksdagen reports.



The main battle is between the ruling right-wing bloc, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and the opposition center-left parties, led by the Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson. The latest opinion polls show a small lead for the opposition, suggesting an extremely contested vote, Reuters reports.



Particular attention is being paid to the "Sweden Democrats" party, which in recent years has become a key factor in the right-wing government. The party supports the government from 2022 but is not part of the cabinet. Now it is pushing for an official seat in power if the right-wing bloc wins.



Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has already signaled that he is ready to include the “Sweden Democrats“ in a future government if the right-wing bloc wins enough seats. This would be a significant change for Sweden and would give the party with far-right roots a direct role in government.



The campaign was dominated by issues such as crime, immigration, security, the cost of living, taxes and energy. Both main political blocs support Ukraine and increased defense spending, but differ significantly on social policy and migration.



The outcome of the election may also depend on the performance of the Liberal Party. It must pass the national threshold of 4% to gain seats in parliament. In the last days before the vote, the party managed to get back above the barrier in some polls, which further complicates forecasts.



A victory for the Left could see Magdalena Andersson return as prime minister after four years in opposition. Forming a government, however, will not be easy due to differences between her potential partners.



The first results are expected after the polls close, and the final distribution of power could determine Sweden's political course for the next four years.