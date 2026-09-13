Lavrov: Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine, but will not stop military action

Russia is ready to start talks with Ukraine, but during the talks Moscow does not plan to "freeze" military action. This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian news agency TASS reports, Focus reports.

However, even during the negotiations, Moscow will not stop the so-called special military operation, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may arrive in Moscow for a meeting with Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested.

“The invitation remains in effect“, Peskov commented on Zelensky's proposal to meet with Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he intends to talk to Vladimir Putin if he attends the G20 summit in December. in Miami.

In late January, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said that Zelensky was ready to meet with Putin to discuss issues related to Russian-controlled territories and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.