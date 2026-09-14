The influential German union IG Metall is planning demonstrations in more than 200 locations in Germany on September 21 to protest job cuts and other demands for auto workers, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Union leader Christiane Benner said workers are bearing the brunt of the sector's crisis.

“We are currently witnessing an unprecedented attack on auto workers“, she said, adding that the main issue is the idea of increasing the 35-hour workweek.

In the German auto sector, the 35-hour workweek is a standard established by collective bargaining agreements. In response to the current challenges facing the sector, car companies are discussing extending it to 40 hours without a pay increase.

Jens Schaefer, chairman of the works council at automotive supplier ZF in Hanover, said that this would mean five extra hours of work per week without pay.

"It puts colleagues up against the wall," he said, adding that such a measure would also lead to more job cuts.

Benner said workers had already made sacrifices worth several billion euros, including through wage concessions and cuts to collective agreements. Yet they were being told that it was not enough. At the same time, companies continued to pay dividends and management was not held accountable for past mistakes.

Ye Ge Metal aims to bring more than 100,000 people to the streets on September 21. Various initiatives are planned to disrupt the normal work process, including worker meetings in enterprises, protest actions during the lunch break, marches and public speeches.