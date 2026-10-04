Belchev: "Lukoil" produces more fuel than we can consume, warehouses are overflowing

This is a serious criminal incident. It is gratifying that the law enforcement agencies quickly uncovered this crime and it will now be seen whether there is a guarantor up the chain. We will also see how the Prosecutor's Office will step into its duties. This is how Stefan Belchev, an MP from "Progressive Bulgaria", commented on Nova TV about the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov.

According to him, the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev has been doing his job "perfectly" in every respect so far.

„I cannot find a connection between the fact that we unblocked fuel exports and the growth in prices in our country. In the country, “Lukoil” produces more fuel than we can consume. It is stored in the company's warehouses, but I understand that they are already overflowing and it needs to be distributed somewhere, otherwise it will block the refinery“, he explained.

“Socialism is over a long time ago. This is fuel on a market principle, “Lukoil” follows stock market policies. Fuel is rising everywhere. Only Malta has lower prices than us in the entire EU“, the MP pointed out.

According to him, there is no drastic impoverishment in our country: “Our average salary is increasing at one of the highest rates in the EU. We still have a lot to catch up on, but I think our economy is stable and we have a good level of growth.“

“Taxation of excess profits in certain economies is something acceptable and has happened. This is not the first time we have had excess profit taxation. I see nothing worrying, especially since it will be a one-time thing“, reminded Belchev.

According to him, Budget 2027 will aim to ensure social affordability for families through stable measures, preserve the business environment, and reduce the deficit with “bold“ measures up to 3.5%.