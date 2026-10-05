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Trump Nominates John Cole as Special Envoy for Hostage Issues

Trump Nominates John Cole as Special Envoy for Hostage Issues

The lawyer, who is currently the US envoy to Belarus, will take up the post with the rank of ambassador

Oct 5, 2026 10:22 65

Trump Nominates John Cole as Special Envoy for Hostage Issues - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

US President Donald Trump has nominated John Cole as the President's Special Envoy for Hostage Issues with the rank of ambassador. He announced his decision on his social network Truth Social, News.bg reports.

Cole is a lawyer and prominent jurist, and currently serves as the US envoy to Belarus.

Trump pointed out that over the past year, Cole has secured the return of more than 65 American citizens and citizens of allied countries from Belarus. According to the president, he also contributed to the release of over 800 political prisoners from various countries in Eastern Europe.

The head of state added that in his new position, John Cole will work tirelessly to bring American citizens home.

Meanwhile, Adam Boller, who according to Trump did an incredible job securing the release of 196 hostages, will continue to provide assistance on other issues in his capacity as a senior advisor.