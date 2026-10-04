CATL tests batteries that have lasted 14 years

Chinese battery giant CATL has reached a key milestone in proving the durability of its technology, demonstrating impressive laboratory analysis results. The prismatic lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells tested, which have been operating without interruption for almost fourteen years, have retained about 85 percent of their original energy capacity. The cells analyzed are part of the world's first large-scale energy storage facility, the 63 MWh Zhangbei, which began operation in 2011 and even provided clean energy for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The complete decommissioning of the facility in the summer of 2025 has allowed engineers to subject the components to detailed chemical and physical destructive testing. Over 50 samples taken from the original cells reveal remarkable material durability: the anode and cathode layers have retained perfect geometry, and the graphite shows no structural defects or critical signs of aging. An interesting detail is the fact that not a single cell from this manufacturer had to be replaced over the entire 14-year cycle.

The test results open up new perspectives for the so-called “second life“ of industrial batteries. According to the company's experts, the retired cells have a resource for about 1,000 more complete charge and discharge cycles. This makes the components fully suitable for reintegration into smaller secondary storage systems for at least another decade. The current findings reconfirm the expectations from the control tests carried out on the ninth year of the facility's launch.

LFP technology is also gaining in importance in the automotive sector. While these chemistries are inferior in specific energy density to nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) alternatives, they offer significantly lower manufacturing costs and unrivaled durability under extreme temperature and operating conditions. The achieved lifespan solidifies the technology's position as a key pillar for the future of sustainable mobility and green energy.