Escalation in Yemen: Saudi strikes on Taiz province

The conflict in the Middle East is entering a new phase of acute tension. To 4:46 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 15, 2026, the official Yemeni news agency SABA confirmed that the Royal Saudi Air Force had carried out a series of heavy airstrikes on positions of the Shiite Houthi rebels in the strategic southwestern province Taiz. [1]

Large-scale offensive in key regions

According to security sources cited by SABA, Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets have carried out over 54 airstrikes in the last 24 hours. In addition to Taiz province, which is the epicenter of the new ground clashes, bombings were also recorded in the regions of Lahj, Al-Jawf, Marib and the key port of Hodeidah. [1, 2]

The strikes in Taiz were mainly aimed at fortified military posts, artillery positions and ammunition depots of the Iranian-backed militia in the Mawza and Maqbana areas. The Yemeni army, loyal to the internationally recognized government, reported successful operations in parallel with air support, in which at least 10 rebels were eliminated on the northern front. [1, 2, 3, 4]

War of attrition and retaliation

The massive Saudi air campaign comes in direct response to the increased attacks by the Houthis. The rebels' military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced that his forces had launched retaliatory strikes with ballistic missiles and drones against the King Khalid air base in Khamis Mushait, located in Saudi Arabia. [1]

The situation is further complicated by the blockade of shipping in the region. The rebels have imposed a naval blockade in the strait Bab el-Mandeb, threatening oil supplies. The resumption of heavy fighting since early September has already caused a severe humanitarian crisis, forcing over 93,000 civilians to flee their homes according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM)