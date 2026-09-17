According to American journalist Tucker Carlson, what's happening in Ukraine under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky is the “most terrifying thing” happening right now. He said this in an interview with “Vesti“, quoted by TASS, reports News.bg.

“Zelensky is changing Ukrainian legislation, allowing large corporations to buy up land and acquire ownership of large deposits of natural resources. "I think this is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened in my life," Carlson said.

The journalist noted that foreign workers are being brought to the republic because many Ukrainians have already died on the battlefield.

Carlson also admitted that he does not fully understand Zelensky's motives.

"With the support of NATO and the United States, he started this war and is driven by other interests. And I really do not fully understand his motives," he said.

We recall that Tucker Carlson was the first American journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Months later, he also interviewed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.