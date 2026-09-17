Fiji declares HIV a national crisis after sharp increase in cases

Fiji has declared HIV a national crisis after newly diagnosed cases rose by 27% last year. This has raised concerns in the Pacific island nation that the epidemic, previously concentrated among drug addicts who inject drugs, has begun to spread to wider groups of the population, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In a Facebook post, the government said that in 2025, 2,016 people were diagnosed, meaning one in 60 adults is living with the disease.

Also last year, 59 babies were born with HIV, and 18 did not live to see their first birthday, the authorities added.

They indicated that the scope of testing is being expanded in order to facilitate early detection of the disease and its treatment. Fiji plans to increase access to free, voluntary and discreet testing, prevention medicines, and harm reduction services for people who inject drugs and treatment services.

Fiji, a country of about 900,000 people, is experiencing one of the fastest increases in new infections, according to UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS). According to the programme, 9,100 Fijians were living with the virus last year. Of these, only 39% were aware of it and 22% were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

"Fiji has understood the urgency of the issue and has taken more proactive action to address the problem," said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanima. "This is also a clear reminder to the world that AIDS has not gone away", he added.

Of the cases with a clear route of infection, more than half were transmitted sexually, and about 42% - after intravenous drug use, UNAIDS added. The UN agency welcomed the government's intention to launch a needle and syringe program (providing safe needles and syringes to drug addicts in order to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS - editor's note) and to increase access to PrEP, a preventive medication for people at risk of infection.

The cabinet has formed a five-member ministerial committee to remove obstacles to taking action. They said it was illegal to discriminate against people living with HIV and that services were available across the country.

Fiji's estimate that one in 60 people are living with the virus is below the infection rates in parts of Africa, where one in 35 people are living with HIV, according to the World Health Organization.