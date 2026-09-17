Protesters pelted stones at EULEX building near Pristina

Demonstrators gathered again last night in front of the headquarters of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) near Pristina after the convictions of former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), the newspaper „Koha Ditore“ reported, BTA reports.

According to the publication, the protesters pelted the building with stones, other objects and pyrotechnics, as a result of which a small part of the EULEX roof caught fire.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene. According to „Gazeta Express“ The flames on the roof were quickly extinguished, and the protest ended shortly after midnight local time.

Verdicts against former KLA leaders

Yesterday, the Special Court for Kosovo in The Hague announced the verdicts of the four former KLA leaders - Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Yakup Krasniqi.

They were found guilty of the murder of a total of 96 people, perceived as political opponents and collaborators of Serbian security forces, as well as the arbitrary detention of 385 people, the torture of 303 others and the inhuman treatment of 50 more.

In accordance with their individual responsibility for the commission and aiding and abetting of crimes committed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, Thaci and Krasniqi received 25 years in prison, Veseli - 18 years, and Selimi - 13 years.

The announcement of the sentences was followed by reactions from Kosovo and Albanian officials, as well as comments from the EU and the US.

Protests also in the center of Pristina

The former KLA leaders were detained in custody in The Hague on 4 and 5 November 2020 after the indictment against them was confirmed for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the war in Kosovo.

Tachi, Veseli, Selimi and Krasniqi pleaded not guilty and denied all charges. The trial against the four began at the Special Court for Kosovo in The Hague on April 3, 2023. In early February 2026, the court's prosecution requested 45 years in prison for each of the four.

Earlier yesterday, citizens also gathered in front of the EULEX headquarters. According to the news agency “Economy Online“, some of the protesters threw stones and bottles at the mission building, in front of which there was a police cordon.

The protesters then headed to “Skenderbeg“ Square in the center of Pristina. According to “Koha Ditore“ Those gathered in front of the government building threw stones at it, breaking several windows.

Clashes were also reported after protesters attempted to push away police officers and removed the metal fences around the government building.