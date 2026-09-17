Ukrainian drones damage oil refinery in Yaroslavl

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, causing a fire that was later extinguished. This was reported today in the “Telegram“ application by the Governor of Yaroslavl Region Mikhail Evraev, quoted by “Reuters“, BTA reports.

The agency notes that the unusual admission by the Russian authorities of a strike on an oil refinery comes after the energy truce between Russia and Ukraine announced on Monday by US President Donald Trump. However, neither side has yet confirmed any such agreement to end the strikes on energy infrastructure.

Trump calls on Zelensky to stop strikes

On Sunday, Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop strikes on Russian diesel production infrastructure, blaming the attacks for a global fuel shortage that is “hitting the world”.

Authorities in the southwestern Krasnodar region, for their part, reported that a fire broke out at an industrial site after debris from a drone fell there. There were no reports of casualties, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

In recent months, Moscow and Kiev forces have exchanged strikes on infrastructure and other economic facilities, aiming to hinder the other side's military operations and undermine its morale.

YANOS has been targeted before

The extent of the damage to the Yaroslavl refinery is not known at this stage, Reuters notes.

The YANOS (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez) oil refinery is owned by Slavneft, which is jointly managed by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

Located about 250 kilometers northeast of Moscow, the plant has previously been targeted by Ukrainian drones.

Industry sources told Reuters that the plant had halted processing at two of its three crude distillation units after a drone attack on August 28.

YANOS has a crude oil processing capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, or 15 million tons per year.

According to 2024 data, the refinery processed 14.9 million tons of crude oil, producing 2.6 million tons of gasoline, Reuters reported.